UPDATE 1-India rate panel maintains hawkish stance, warns of inflation - minutes
* Sticky core inflation poses risk to RBI 4 percent target - panel
April 2 Investors pulled $7.3 billion from Pacific Investment Management Co.'s U.S. open-end mutual funds in March, the 10th straight month of outflows for the Newport Beach, Calif. firm, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.
Pimco, overseen by Bill Gross, had $15.45 billion of outflows from U.S. open-end mutual funds in the first quarter, Morningstar said. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Sticky core inflation poses risk to RBI 4 percent target - panel
DUBAI, April 20 Samba Financial Group, Saudi Arabia's third-largest bank by assets, reported a 2.3 percent drop in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.