(Adds interview with Mather and assets under management for Pimco)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK Feb 3 The abrupt departure of Bill Gross continues to haunt Pimco as the giant bond management firm on Tuesday disclosed that investors in January yanked $11.6 billion from the flagship fund that Gross previously oversaw.

While the cash withdrawal from the Pimco Total Return Fund is a notable reduction from December's net outflows of $19.4 billion, monthly outflows have remained elevated since Gross' exit on Sept. 26.

Pimco has seen $68 billion of cash withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund in the four months since the end of September. There has been a rush of withdrawals from Pimco after management turmoil last year spooked investors, including the shock resignation of Gross in September from the company he helped co-found. Gross' exit came only eight months after his top deputy, Mohamed El-Erian, quit amid acrimony.

For all of 2014, investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds, according to Morningstar data.

"It is Bill's departure that is playing a huge factor in the net outflows ... this is a slow, drawn-out bleed where institutions change managers after much debate," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ. "Outflows for Pimco are likely to continue in early 2015 given its performance record and that decisions for some were put off from pension funds, foundations and endowments."

Rosenbluth said the Pimco Total Return Fund has had a good start to the year, but on a one- and three-year basis the fund is still lagging peers and the Barclays Aggregate. "Investors are unlikely to get too excited based on one-month and one-day of performance success. They need to continue to perform well under new management for a longer period of time," he said.

The Pimco Total Return Fund delivered a net after-fee return of 3.99 percent in the four months since the end of September, or 1.11 percentage points greater than the Morningstar Intermediate-Term Bond Average during that period. Last month, the fund returned 2.64 percent, net of fees, and excess returns of 0.54 percentage points above its benchmark and 0.89 percentage points above the Morningstar category.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had assets under management of $134.6 billion at the end of January, down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.

In a statement on Tuesday, the head of Pimco was quick to highlight the quick comeback in performance since Gross' exit.

"As long-term investors, Pimco's primary focus always is to deliver consistent outperformance over an entire market cycle. The strong performance of the Total Return Fund since Scott Mather, Mark Kiesel and Mihir Worah took over management of the fund is a reflection of the talent of our seasoned portfolio management team, the effectiveness of PIMCO's investment process, and the depth of our resources," said Douglas Hodge, Pimco's chief executive officer.

In a telephone interview, Mather said: "We are a team of people and 100 percent focused on performance. We've got the right structure, risk-adjusted performance. Increasingly, we know that that is what (clients) will focus on."

Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of Allianz SE , had $1.68 trillion in assets under management as of Dec. 31.

DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a monthly record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Christian Plumb, Bernard Orr)