By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK, March 3
NEW YORK, March 3 Investors yanked another $8.6
billion from the Pimco Total Return Fund last month, Pimco said
on Tuesday in the latest indication the firm's flagship fund is
still reeling from the sudden departure of co-founder Bill Gross
last September.
February's outflow, the 22nd straight month of withdrawals,
compared with $11.6 billion the previous month. The fund had
assets under management of $124.7 billion at the end of
February, down from a peak of $292.9 billion in April 2013.
In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, Pimco Group Chief
Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn said: "We expected some of these
(outflows) to ripple through the new year." [ID: nL1N0W520V]
Pimco, which had $1.68 trillion in assets under management
as of Dec. 31, has been aggressively trying to reassure clients
through meetings, conference calls and advertisements that the
firm remains committed to the same investment strategies.
It also has been bolstering its leadership ranks over the
last year since the departure of former Chief Executive Mohamed
El-Erian, the result of a falling out over Gross' leadership
style and investment strategy.
In the five month period ending Feb. 28, the Pimco Total
Return posted returns of 3.25 percent, or 0.30 percentage point
above the benchmark and 0.90 percentage point above its
Morningstar intermediate peer category.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Burns)