(Adds total return figures for Pimco Total Return and Pimco
Income funds)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 4 Investors pulled $2.5 billion in
assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in
July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another sign
Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime
star manager Bill Gross.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals
of $2.7 billion in May, $5.6 billion in April and $7.3 billion
in March, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm
on Tuesday. Assets in the fund have plunged to $101 billion from
a peak of $293 billion in April 2013.
In January, the Pimco Total Return had cash withdrawals of
$11.6 billion.
The Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Pimco Group
Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn who succeeded Gross,
continues to see huge investor appetite, posting about $1.4
billion in inflows in July, following about $1.7 billion in
inflows in June, according to Pimco's website.
In the multisector bond category, the $47.4 billion Pimco
Income Fund is outperforming 95 percent of its peer category.
The fund is posting returns of 3.45 percent and outperforming
its category by 2.74 percentage points. On a 12-month basis,
Pimco Income returned 4.07 percent, outperforming peers by 3.88
percentage points and surpassing 97 percent of its peers.
The Pimco Total Return Fund delivered a net after fee return
of 1.22 percent in the month of July, outperforming its
benchmark return of 0.70 percent. Over the year-to-date period
through July 31, the fund continues to produce solid relative
returns, posting 1.56 percent after fees, compared with its
benchmark return of 0.59 percent.
"We continue to experience a trend of slowing outflows where
flows have normalized to levels that are considerably lower than
the levels experienced during the 'Taper Tantrum' environment of
the 2nd and 3rd quarters of 2013," Pimco, a unit of Germany's
Allianz SE said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)