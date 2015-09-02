BRIEF-Yunnan Tourism's trading in shares to resume on May 11
May 10 Yunnan Tourism Co Ltd * Says trading in shares to resume on May 11 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2q4ZDH5 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
NEW YORK, Sept 2 Investors pulled $1.8 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in August, down from $2.5 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco has significantly stabilized since last fall's departure of longtime star manager Bill Gross.
In comparison, the Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $11.6 billion in January, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Says securities regulator agrees to halt review of its share private placement proposal