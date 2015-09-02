NEW YORK, Sept 2 Investors pulled $1.8 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management Co's flagship fund in August, down from $2.5 billion the previous month, in another sign Pimco has significantly stabilized since last fall's departure of longtime star manager Bill Gross.

In comparison, the Pimco Total Return Fund had cash withdrawals of $11.6 billion in January, according to the Newport Beach, California-based firm. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Tom Brown)