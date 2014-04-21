April 21 The Pimco Global Multi-Asset (PGAIX),
Pimco Foreign Bond (PFUIX) and Pimco Investment Grade Corporate
Bond (PIGIX) funds are suffering the heaviest net outflows over
the trailing one-year period through March 31 among
U.S.-domiciled Pimco funds rated by Morningstar Inc.,
data showed on Monday.
While Bill Gross's Pimco Total Return Fund (PTTRX) has
grabbed most of the headlines over the past year, Morningstar
said Pimco's Global Multi-Asset, Foreign Bond and Investment
Grade Corporate Bond funds have experienced the heaviest
outflows over the trailing year through March 31 as a percentage
of their start period assets.
Gross, co-founder of Newport Beach, California-based Pimco
and dubbed the market's "Bond King," is still dealing with the
waves caused by a public falling-out with former heir-apparent
Mohamed El-Erian, against the backdrop of weak performance and
outflows in several of its marquee funds.
The Pimco Global Multi-Asset fund, which Morningstar said
"struggled" under El-Erian and then under managing director
Saumil Parikh, had more than $2.86 billion in net outflows over
the 12 months ending March 31, or 59 percent of its beginning
period assets. The Global Multi-Asset fund now oversees $1.62
billion.
The Pimco Foreign Bond fund, which currently holds $2.46
billion in assets, had $2.58 billion in net outflows over the
trailing year through March 31, or 50 percent of its start
period assets. The Pimco Investment Grade Corporate Bond fund,
which currently holds $5.34 billion in assets, bled $5.26
billion over the trailing year through March, or 48 percent of
beginning period assets under management.
For its part, the Pimco Total Return, the world's largest
bond fund at $232 billion, has seen $51.62 billion of net
outflows in the 12 months ending March 31, or 18 percent of
beginning period assets under management.
The data "suggests that outflows from Pimco Total Return,
while huge in dollar terms, haven't been as staggering in
percentage terms," Morningstar analysts Michael Herbst and Eric
Jacobson wrote. "In the near term, sharp outflows can crimp a
manager's style or force him to sell securities prematurely to
meet redemptions. Those risks are greater for concentrated
portfolios, especially in less-liquid sectors of the market such
as high-yield debt."
Herbst and Jacobson said those risks are less worrisome in
very liquid parts of the market such as developed-market
government bonds as well as those receiving cash flows from
coupon payments and/or security amortizations.
Morningstar said the Pimco Total Return is "quite
diversified" with roughly 30 percent of assets in U.S.
Treasuries, 15 percent in agency mortgages, 10 percent in
non-U.S. developed markets, and an additional slice of assets in
cash as of March 31.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)