NEW YORK, July 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $4.5 billion in June, marking its 14th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.

The Pimco Total Return Fund had $225 billion in assets under management at the end of June, Morningstar said.

The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $33 million in June, breaking its outflow streak, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)