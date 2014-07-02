BRIEF-Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
NEW YORK, July 2 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, had net outflows of $4.5 billion in June, marking its 14th straight month of outflows, according to Morningstar data on Wednesday.
The Pimco Total Return Fund had $225 billion in assets under management at the end of June, Morningstar said.
The Pimco Total Return ETF had net inflows of $33 million in June, breaking its outflow streak, Morningstar said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Bill O'Reilly to receive maximum payout of one year's salary - CNBC
NEW YORK, April 20 U.S.-based venture capital firm Blockchain Capital LLC said on Thursday it raised $10 million in six hours in a sale of its digital tokens to investors.