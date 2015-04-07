NEW YORK, April 7 The Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund posted $660 million in net cash withdrawals for March, bringing its year-to-date outflows to $1.7 billion, according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.

The fund, which was run by Pimco co-founder Bill Gross from December 2013 until his stunning exit from the firm last September, had record outflows of roughly $16 billion in 2014, Morningstar data show.

At the end of March, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund had assets under management of $9.76 billion, down from $11.47 billion at the end of 2014.

(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)