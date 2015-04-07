NEW YORK, April 7 The Pimco Unconstrained Bond
Fund posted $660 million in net cash withdrawals for
March, bringing its year-to-date outflows to $1.7 billion,
according to Morningstar data on Tuesday.
The fund, which was run by Pimco co-founder Bill Gross from
December 2013 until his stunning exit from the firm last
September, had record outflows of roughly $16 billion in 2014,
Morningstar data show.
At the end of March, the Pimco Unconstrained Bond Fund had
assets under management of $9.76 billion, down from $11.47
billion at the end of 2014.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)