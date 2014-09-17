BRIEF-Fullshare Holdings says trading in shares are halted on April 25
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 17 U.S. bond giant Pimco expects the U.S. economy to grow between 2.5 percent and 3 percent in the next 12 months against a backdrop of "a continuation of this low amplitude, long frequency U.S. business cycle recovery."
The firm, whose Pimco Total Return Fund is the world's largest bond fund, also forecasts the eurozone economy to grow by about 1 percent in the next 12 months, continuing a painfully slow climb out of a double-dip recession.
Pimco added that the firm expects Japan to grow by around 1 percent to 1.5 percent in the next 12 months, with China's growth to slow to around 6.5 percent. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Trading in shares of Fullshare Holdings Limited has been halted at 10:56 on April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 1.43 billion yuan to 1.69 billion yuan