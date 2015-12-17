NEW YORK Dec 17 Pimco, one of the world's
largest bond asset management firms, said on Thursday that it is
underweight fixed-income risk as the Federal Reserve continues
to tighten monetary policy and continues to favor U.S. Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities.
"In terms of portfolio positioning, we expect to maintain
duration underweights in most portfolios, reflecting the
potential for some upward pressure on U.S. and global yields as
the Fed continues to tighten monetary policy and the fact that
term premia across interest rate curves are generally low in the
U.S. and across developed markets," Global Strategic Advisor
Rich Clarida and Global Fixed Income CIO Andrew Balls said in a
note a day after the Federal Reserve hiked rates for the first
time in nearly a decade.
Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co, which is a unit of Allianz SE, oversaw
$1.47 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30. "We
continue to favor TIPS, seeing valuation levels as attractive
versus nominal bonds given our expectations of a return to
inflation close to 2 percent over the cyclical horizon," Clarida
and Balls said.
Pimco said the firm is "broadly neutral" on agency
mortgage-backed securities, while the firm likes non-agencies,
including their seniority in the capital structure at a time
when Pimco remains constructive on the outlook for the U.S.
housing market.
"In a world of fair to expensive valuations, the credit risk
premium looks reasonable," Clarida and Balls said. "Outside of
the energy sector, credit fundamentals are solid, and we
generally expect to add credit over the next year, taking
advantage of periods of market weakness. We see opportunities
across investment grade, high yield, U.S. bank senior debt and
bank capital in Europe."
Pimco said its forecasting above-trend economic growth in
the range of 2.0 percent to 2.5 percent over the next four
quarters and projects headline Consumer Price Index inflation in
a range of 1.5 percent to 2 percent. Pimco expects Mexico,
Brazil, South Africa and the Bank of England to hike rates in
2016.
Most other central banks in the world, and all the other
major ones - European Central Bank, Bank of Japan, People's Bank
of China - will likely ease policy in 2016, either through rate
cuts or ongoing or expanded quantitative easing programs, or at
the very least keep rates on hold and close to the effective
lower bound, Pimco said.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)