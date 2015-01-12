Jan 12 Pacific Investment Management Co has
named Marc Seidner, chief investment officer for non-traditional
strategies, lead portfolio manager of the Pimco Unconstrained
Bond Fund, the firm said in a regulatory filing on
Monday.
In another filing on Monday, Pimco said Saumil Parikh,
managing director and generalist portfolio manager, was the
leaving firm to pursue other opportunities.
"Consistent with industry norms, typically during this time
of year a small number of individuals make decisions to leave
the firm, either to pursue opportunities in our industry, or for
other reasons. We thank Saumil for his contributions and wish
him success going forward," Douglas Hodge, Pimco's chief
executive officer, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)