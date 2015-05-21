PrivateBancorp shareholders approve takeover by Canada's CIBC
TORONTO, May 12 PrivateBancorp shareholders on Friday voted to approve a C$4.9 billion ($3.6 billion) purchase by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ending an 11-month takeover saga.
May 21 Pimco is expanding its new target-date offerings, combining active management for fixed income and passive indexing for equity allocations, the Newport Beach, California fund manager said on Thursday.
PIMCO has rolled out so-called RealPath Blend funds, which are designed to help investors build wealth while generating enough income to sustain their lifestyles throughout retirement, said Rick Fulford, executive vice president and head of U.S. retirement at Pimco. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan Editing by W Simon)
* Total insurance premiums for quarter ended March 31, 2017 increased 6.0% to $40.8 million as compared to $38.5 million in Q1 of 2016