May 19 Transamerica Asset Management, Inc. has terminated Pacific Investment Management Company as an investment sub advisor to an inflation-protected bond fund, effective in the fourth quarter, according to an SEC filing on Monday.

Transamerica Asset Management says it was replacing Pimco with Pinebridge Investments LLC and will rename the bond portfolio, Transamerica PineBridge Inflation Opportunities VP. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)