NEW YORK, June 4 Greg Peters, who helps manage over $558 billion in assets as senior portfolio manager at Prudential Fixed Income, a unit of Prudential Investment, said on Thursday that the firm began purchasing 10-year Treasuries at a yield of around 2.25 percent.

On Thursday, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note was trading around 2.30 percent. "I have stated since November that the range is 1.75 percent to 2.25 percent on the 10-year," he told Reuters. "I think the bottom of the range needs be adjusted to 1.85 percent."

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)