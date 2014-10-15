Oct 15 Greg Peters, the former Morgan Stanley
chief global asset strategist who sounded an early alarm about
the financial crisis, said on Wednesday that the market
downdraft and volatility may accelerate central bank
aggressiveness, particularly in Europe and Japan.
Peters, now a senior portfolio manager who helps manage over
$533 billion in assets at Prudential Investments, told Reuters
that the current environment is a "perverse positive" as it also
takes the Federal Reserve "out of the picture in terms of
pushing out rates hikes or retarding the pace of hikes."
Peters said Prudential is legging into high-yield "junk"
bonds as he thinks the market is entirely too dislocated. "I am
very constructive on risk," he said.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)