* State securities regulators release annual threat list
* Also highlight mid-size investment advisers, drilling
schemes
By Beth Pinsker Gladstone
NEW YORK, Aug 21 State securities regulators
have put the relatively new investment phenomenon of
crowdfunding at the top of their annual investment scams list,
highlighting a recent controversial U.S. law that relaxed
capital raising rules on small companies.
The North American Securities Administrators Association
(NASAA) evaluated both emerging and ongoing threats to investors
in its 2012 list of top investor traps, released on Tuesday.
The list of threats also included mid-size investment
advisers, and oil and gas drilling schemes.
Crowdfunding, which allows fundraising for projects via
websites, is relatively new, and scams are just getting started,
the regulators said.
The idea is to make investment in startup ventures easily
available to the masses. Portions of the Jumpstart Our Business
Startups Act (JOBS Act), which go into effect in 2013, will push
crowdfunding from a "donation" model to a true investment model,
and that will make it even more of a lure for swindlers, NASAA
said.
The JOBS Act passed Congress with bipartisan support and
became law in April, but faced opposition from some Democrats
and advocacy groups who said it would roll back important
investor protections.
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Mary
Schapiro and SEC commissioner Luis Aguilar have voiced concerns
about various provisions.
"The number of entities out there already pitching
themselves as crowdfunding entities online has risen in a
significant fashion," said Matt Kitzi, NASAA Enforcement Section
Chair and Missouri Securities Commissioner. "Just look at web
domain names: it has gone from a couple hundred to well over
1,600 in the past year. They are staking up a position to enter
crowdfunding market. There will be a lot more to come on this."
In early in August, the Massachusetts Securities Division
charged a Lowell, Massachusetts man for a crowdfunding scam,
bilking 20 investors who thought they were investing money in a
gaming site of $153,396.
Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin, who brought
the case, wrote to the SEC urging regulators not to let the JOBS
Act changes become a tool for financial fraud and abuse.
"Longstanding problems in the markets for small and speculative
stocks show the pitfalls of relying on the wisdom of crowds."
OTHER NEW THREATS
The annual list compiled by NASAA is broken into two parts
this year; the first is composed of emerging threats to
investors. Besides crowdfunding, NASAA is worried about mid-size
investment advisers, who recently transferred to supervision by
state authorities instead of the SEC.
"A lot of these advisers haven't been audited in many years,
if ever," said Kitzi. He adds that this item made it to the list
because the investigating committee saw a large increase in
complaints and enforcement actions against advisers.
"There's plenty of advisers out there who just shouldn't be
in business," said Robert Stammers, director of investor
education for CFA Institute, an association of investment
professionals. "I think most advisers will applaud this, because
they find inappropriate advice brings down the whole industry."
ONGOING THREATS
While new threats are emerging, existing persistent threats
may be more dangerous because they involve more people, says
Jack Herstein, NASAA president and assistant director of the
Nebraska Department of Banking & Finance, Bureau of Securities.
The most common scam that NASAA highlights is the "Reg
D/Rule 506 Private Offerings" which involves marketing
investments, like oil and gas drilling, that are not registered
with the SEC. The JOBS Act also relaxed regulations on this type
of investment, and allowed much broader advertising of these
types of investment opportunities, which NASAA says will make
fraud easier.
The SEC will meet next week to discuss rules lifting the ban
on general advertising for private securities as required by the
JOBS Act and Herstein urged the commissioners to consider how
the act affects investors. "We hope they put out some rules for
comment, and that they do not give in," he says. "Hopefully the
SEC is thinking of investors, and will get this done in a short
period of time."
Among other threats on the NASAA list:
- Precious metals sales and investment pitches
- Fraudulent investment in distressed real estate
- Abuse of promissory notes, which are often linked to Ponzi
schemes
- Scams related to self-directed Individual Retirement
Accounts
- Investment-for-visa schemes
- Unlicensed salesmen giving liquidation recommendations,
especially urging seniors to sell equities to buy annuities they
don't need or want.