(For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit here)
* Markets may be underestimating U.S. inflation, dollar cld
rise
* Dollar is crowded trade, other markets suffer illiquidity
* European equities outlook more positive than U.S.
* "Brexit" would create market uncertainty
* Emerging markets won't see sustained recovery
By Carolyn Cohn
Nov 19 - Markets may be underestimating wage inflation in
the United States next year, putting further upward pressure on
the dollar, already the world's most crowded trade, the chief
investment officer of Standard Life Investments said on
Thursday.
"The absolute key ... is understanding the nature of
inflation pressures in the U.S.," Rod Paris told the Reuters
Global Investment Outlook Summit, held at Reuters office in
London.
"The risk is we have quite tight labour markets, the risk is
of cost-push pressures ... and that the accepted wisdom around
the pace of U.S. policy move is actually understated. The
implication there is for the dollar to get into seriously
over-valued territory."
Federal Reserve officials this week continued to flag
December as a likely time for interest rates to rise after seven
years near zero.
In contrast to the dollar, which Paris called "the most
crowded trade", other parts of the market, such as long-dated
over-the-counter instruments, are suffering from illiquidity as
banks have scaled back from making markets. That means long-term
investors must to try to fill the liquidity gap.
"We're in an environment where we will have liquidity air
pockets, exacerbated by a lot of the regulatory issues and
buy-/sell-side issues that we've seen," Paris said "That will be
quite a difficult environment to manage."
Paris said investment managers like SLI, which has 250
billion pounds ($382.13 billion) under management, needed to be
able to map out how they could wind down funds in an orderly
fashion if redemptions were called for in a hurry.
"If ever 'Know Your Client' was the right mantra, it's now."
He said the need for asset managers to set aside more cash
to manage an orderly unwinding of markets could have a negative
impact on clients in the form of lower performance.
EUROPEAN EQUITIES
Europe meanwhile continues to face deflationary pressures
but European equities look attractive for next year, Paris said,
with economies such as Spain and Britain benefiting from
domestic demand.
"We're still quite constructive about European corporate
earnings as a whole, because the margins look less stretched and
less likely to be challenged by wage demands, because
unemployment is that much higher."
Investors were so far showing little interest in the
question of whether Britain would vote in a referendum to leave
the European Union, Paris said, although he added that a
"Brexit" was "likely to be unhelpful - it creates investor
uncertainty".
For emerging markets, the key was relative value, Paris said
-- for example buying assets in countries which had undertaken
structural reforms, such as India, and selling those which
looked more vulnerable, such as Brazil.
Emerging markets as a whole could be due for a correction,
helped by stimulus in China, but that uplift may be short-term.
"I find it difficult to see a sustained rally, as opposed to
a recovery, a bounce, a stabilisation - which we may well see
because of the fiscal and monetary policies which are already in
place," Paris said.
($1 = 0.6542 pounds)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop)