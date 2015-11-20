* For other news from Reuters Global Investment Outlook
By David Randall
Nov 20 The strong dollar and middling corporate
earnings growth will likely keep a lid on U.S. equity prices for
a second straight year in 2016, even as the economy continues to
expand, fund managers at the Reuters Global Investment Outlook
Summit said.
Overall, managers anticipate returns in the single digits
for the U.S. stock market. In a twist from the last few years,
there is little fear of the Federal Reserve tightening policy,
and in fact, a number of investors said they are looking forward
to higher rates, if only because a rate hike would return the
market to a more normal footing.
Activist investor Carl Icahn told Reuters that rates "need"
to go higher, while Wells Capital Management senior portfolio
manager Margaret Patel said a rate increase would boost lending
to small businesses and prompt investors to expand holdings away
from mega-cap companies like Amazon.com Inc and Google
parent Alphabet Inc that have accounted for nearly all
of this year's positive gains in the benchmark S&P 500 index.
However, fund managers say there's no doubt that the Federal
Reserve's expected interest rate increase in December, which
would be the first hike in almost a decade, will further
strengthen the dollar, eating into revenue and earnings growth
at a time when the European Central Bank and Japanese Central
Bank continue to weaken their own currencies.
"Central banks, led by the Fed, are going on divergent
monetary policies and saying we're no longer all on the same
side," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz
SE.
A strong dollar both crimps exports by U.S.-based companies
and lowers the value of international sales when they are
translated back into dollars.
Barclays estimates that the dollar will rise by 7 percent
against a basket of major currencies in 2016, and coming on the
heels of the dollar's 15 percent increase so far in 2015
Barclays estimates that will cut potential revenue growth in the
S&P 500 by half.
POCKETS OF OPTIMISM
Fund managers uniformly predicted the U.S. equity market
will at most post gains in the low single digits, suggesting
that the long bull market that has returned more than 200
percent since it began in March 2009 is petering out.
"I am not very bullish in equities in general because I
don't think growth will be as robust" in the new year, said
Maria Vassalou, partner at Perella Weinberg Partners.
Icahn said he is short the market overall, meaning he is
betting stock prices will fall.
The benchmark S&P 500 once again turned positive for the
year on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's
October meeting showed several officials rallied behind a
possible December rate hike. Barring a late rally, 2015 will be
the first year since 2011 that the S&P 500 does not post
double-digit gains.
Consumer, technology and small-cap stocks were among the few
bright spots mentioned by the majority of fund managers
participating in the summit.
"Jobs are rising, wages are rising, so the consumer outlook
has got to be pretty positive," said Mario Gabelli, founder and
chief executive of Gabelli Asset Management. Gabelli said his
funds are looking to go "wherever the consumer is," adding to a
position in General Mills Inc in part because of its
expanding line of organic and natural foods.
Patel, of Wells Capital, expects the equity market to pick
up in the second half of 2016. She is bullish on home
improvement companies such as Home Depot Inc, and noted
that medical device makers should prove immune to calls for
lower prices that have upended the shares of biotech companies.
For Steve Einhorn, vice chairman of hedge fund Omega
Advisors, even amid the cautious outlook overall, there is
little reason to fear a looming bear market,
"Virtually nothing I look at today suggests that the U.S. is
vulnerable to recession," he said.
