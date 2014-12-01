NEW YORK Dec 1 The TCW Group, a global asset
management firm, said on Monday that it has launched two new
funds, the TCW High Dividend Equities Fund and the TCW Global
Real Estate Fund.
TCW Global Real Estate will invest in equity securities of
real estate investment trusts and real estate companies, as well
as shares of companies that provide real estate-related
services, such as information technology or software firms.
TCW High Dividend Equities will invest in high-yielding,
dividend-paying equity securities listed on U.S exchanges. It
will focus on equity securities that have a record of paying
dividends, such as master limited partnerships, REITs, publicly
traded partnerships, business development companies and U.S.
equity exchange-traded funds.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)