By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, July 12
NEW YORK, July 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, one of the
world's leading bond fund managers, changed his tune on U.S.
Treasuries on Thursday when he said in a webcast that government
bonds could now be at a peak in price.
Gundlach, chief investment officer and chief executive
officer of DoubleLine Capital, which manages $38 billion in
assets, said that any of the potential outcomes of the euro-zone
debt crisis could hinder the safe-haven status of U.S.
Treasuries and drive their prices down.
"The dollar may be close to a peak, which would also mean
that maybe the U.S. bond market in Treasuries could be near some
sort of a peak in price and a low in yield," Gundlach said.
Gundlach's views expressed on Thursday run counter to his
prescient call earlier this year when he predicted a further
drop in U.S. Treasury yields, one that has proven correct as
yields have fallen to near historic lows.
On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year notes were
trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from
1.52 percent late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within
striking distance of the 1.44 percent level touched in early
June, which is the lowest going back to the early 1800s, based
on data gathered by Reuters.
Gundlach, whose flagship DoubleLine Capital bond fund took
in $11.5 billion in new money in the first half of 2012, said
that the yield on the 10-year Treasury is still too low to be
appealing.
On Europe, Gundlach said that the idea that euro-zone
governments won't default is "delusional," and cautioned against
owning bonds of Spain or Portugal.
Gundlach said he has increased his exposure to natural gas,
a play the investor has touted in recent months. He also said
that he is upping his exposure to real assets and commodities,
and cited the recent drop in commodities prices as a driver.