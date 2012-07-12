NEW YORK, July 12 Jeffrey Gundlach, one of the world's leading bond fund managers, changed his tune on U.S. Treasuries on Thursday when he said in a webcast that government bonds could now be at a peak in price.

Gundlach, chief investment officer and chief executive officer of DoubleLine Capital, which manages $38 billion in assets, said that any of the potential outcomes of the euro-zone debt crisis could hinder the safe-haven status of U.S. Treasuries and drive their prices down.

"The dollar may be close to a peak, which would also mean that maybe the U.S. bond market in Treasuries could be near some sort of a peak in price and a low in yield," Gundlach said.

Gundlach's views expressed on Thursday run counter to his prescient call earlier this year when he predicted a further drop in U.S. Treasury yields, one that has proven correct as yields have fallen to near historic lows.

On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year notes were trading 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.48 percent, down from 1.52 percent late Wednesday. The 10-year yield is within striking distance of the 1.44 percent level touched in early June, which is the lowest going back to the early 1800s, based on data gathered by Reuters.

Gundlach, whose flagship DoubleLine Capital bond fund took in $11.5 billion in new money in the first half of 2012, said that the yield on the 10-year Treasury is still too low to be appealing.

On Europe, Gundlach said that the idea that euro-zone governments won't default is "delusional," and cautioned against owning bonds of Spain or Portugal.

Gundlach said he has increased his exposure to natural gas, a play the investor has touted in recent months. He also said that he is upping his exposure to real assets and commodities, and cited the recent drop in commodities prices as a driver.