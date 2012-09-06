By Sam Forgione
| NEW YORK, Sept 6
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Western Asset Management Co.'s
flagship bond fund is rebounding strongly by its big move into
the same kind of subprime mortgage-backed securities that caused
steep losses for the money manager in 2008.
Known during the credit crisis to some investors as "toxic
waste," private mortgage-backed securities, or RMBS - those not
backed by the government - have helped drive returns of the
flagship Western Asset Core Plus Bond Fund this year.
The $9.7 billion Western Asset fund, which suffered over $9
billion of investor redemptions between 2008 and 2010 after
peaking at $14.7 billion in assets at the end of 2007, is
producing returns of 6.71 percent so far this year.
"I think the differences between today and the 2008 era are
tremendous," said Paul Jablansky, head of the mortgage group at
the Pasadena, California-based firm. Year-to-date, the Western
Asset fund is beating 82 percent of its peers, according to
Lipper data.
The price improvement in residential MBS stems in major part
by the Federal Reserve's zero-interest rate policy and liquidity
programs that have helped arrest the deteriorating housing and
credit markets, which have improved dramatically in recent
months.
That said, Western's flagship fund has about 5.5 percent of
its assets in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities,
down from roughly 15 percent in 2008.
Jablansky said a lot of the deterioration in the RMBS has
ended and that growth looks strong, with expected yields of 3.5
to 8 percent.
He said an overreaction to the subprime crisis disguised the
"hidden value" in non-agency mortgages and subprime securities
that Western has reaped since.
"JUNK" BONDS STILL POSTER CHILD
Stephen Walsh, the firm's chief investment officer, said
that the rebound in his funds' performance since 2008 "has
proven that we actually had good assets for the most part."
Western Asset, a Legg Mason Inc. unit, isn't replacing RMBS
with its all-time favorite credits, "junk bonds."
Walsh told Reuters that high-yield credit was still the
"poster child" of Western's credit strategy and that U.S.
Treasuries were a mere "insurance policy" without value.
The flagship fund, which has also outperformed the benchmark
Barclay's US Aggregate Total Return Index by nearly three
percent year-to-date, had 36.3 percent of its assets in
corporate bonds including junk debt, as of June 30.
The firm's investments in higher-yielding junk has paid off
as the bonds are viewed as a source of yield and a hedge against
volatile stocks and low-yielding U.S. Treasuries.
"Given their mix, a lot of the outperformance is related to
the more favorable environment for high yield," said Michael
Kim, an analyst at Sandler O'Neill.
Funds that target the bonds have attracted $53.7 billion in
investor money so far this year, a record according to
fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.
Western's high-yield fund which sank more than 30
percent in 2008, is currently beating 88 percent of peers in the
red-hot market with a return of 11.78 percent year-to-date.
Overall, Walsh said he shares the recent views on financial
assets of his West Coast bond rival Bill Gross of PIMCO.
Gross has said that investors should get used to smaller
investment returns from both stocks and bonds because of slower
global growth and as the financial services industry continues
to deleverage, or reduce its reliance on derivatives and
borrowed money to generate higher returns.
Gross said at their currently low interest rates, investors
should expect "mere survival" from their bond investments.
Walsh added: "I actually think stocks are going to be
hard-pressed to try to beat some of the returns that are
available in high-yield bonds."