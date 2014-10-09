BRIEF-Wallstreet Online Q1 revenue expected at 975 thousand euros
* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year
STOCKHOLM Oct 9 Investment Ab Oresund
* Net asset value 150 SEK/share
* Earnings per share jan-sep SEK 22.59 (27.96) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)
* According to prelims, Q1 revenue is expected to be approx. 975 thousand euros ($1.06 million), an increase of approx. 80% versus previous year
* Completes acquisition of 100 percent of Socoupa SA, a Swiss-based company, which holds - as a single asset - 77.24 percent of Grupo Muntadas SA