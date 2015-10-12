LONDON Oct 13 International private equity has
become the fastest growing source of investment in sub-Saharan
Africa but better risk management tools and a way to develop
whole sectors was needed to make sure benefits are spread more
widely, a study found.
In recent years, investors tired of low returns in developed
markets have increasingly looked to cash in on the rapid growth
and emerging middle-class consumers in Africa, home to many of
the fastest expanding economies in the world.
Investments from international private equity has grown
five-fold since 2008 across sub-Saharan Africa and now amounts
to around $12 billion, or 20 percent, annually of cross-border
investments, a working paper released on Tuesday by the Overseas
Development Institute (ODI) said.
While capital flow was needed to speed up economic
development, especially in the private sector, those who wanted
to put their money to work in the region were still struggling
with a lack of investment opportunities, the institute found.
"The region is suffering from an 'overhang' of unused
capital because of the lack of suitable companies for
investment," the report said.
"Firms are too small, lack human capital and are often
within underdeveloped sectors that lack the economic
'eco-system' that supports the growth of individual firms," the
ODI report said. It said development agencies needed to approach
sectors and industry as a whole rather than piecemeal.
Development finance institutions needed to come up with ways
to create more medium-size businesses, while also providing
investors with risk insurance tools that were more flexible and
less costly, the ODI said.
Mutual funds ploughing their money into limited stock
markets were "creating moderate but growing risks of asset
bubbles and financial instability."
Meanwhile, investors in private equity funds had started
building up their own rather than buying into businesses.
Unlisted investment funds are expected to raise as much as
$5.4 billion earmarked for the region over the whole of 2015,
well above the $4.1 billion raised last year, the report said.
It said well over half of the money invested by those funds
since 2008 has gone into the energy sector, with Blackstone,
Denham Capital and Helios Partners topping the list of private
equity funds.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Grant McCool)