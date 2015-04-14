LONDON, April 14 International investors are
getting increasingly anxious that stock markets may be due a
downward lurch with more of them rating equities as "overvalued"
than at any time since 2000, a global survey said on Tuesday.
A quarter of the 145 investors managing $392 billion who
participated in the April Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey
said they believed equities were topping out, up from a net 23
percent in March and 8 percent in February.
This is the highest proportion since 2000 though still well
short of the record high of a net 42 percent hit in 1999, just
before a tech stocks bubble burst.
Major world stock markets are currently trading at or close
to record highs, driven by a recovering U.S. economy and
ultra-loose monetary policy around the world that is keeping the
cost of financing low and buoying asset price booms.
But most investors are still taking "risk on" positions with
their portfolios and a net 54 percent of respondents remain
overweight equities, the survey found, even as the number
expecting a correction rises.
"There is still a strong belief the asset price inflation
story will continue," said Manish Kabra, European equity and
quantitative strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch.
Nevertheless, a net 13 percent of respondents said they
believed "equity bubbles" were the biggest risk to their
investments, up from just 2 percent in February, suggesting the
high allocations to stocks may soon go into reverse.
These worries are not confined to stocks.
A net 84 percent of investors said they believed bonds were
overvalued, up from 75 percent a month earlier.
Overvaluation risks were centred on U.S. assets, with more
than two thirds of the survey panel saying it was the world's
most overvalued region.
Investors believe asset values in other regions, including
Europe and Japan, still have further to run, the survey found.
BofA Merrill Lynch said the discrepancy reflected the
divergent monetary policies. While 85 percent of investors
expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates later
this year, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan are
continuing to pursue asset-buying programmes.
In terms of the biggest risks worrying investors, the
largest proportion, at more than a third, cite political crises
as tensions simmer over Russia's role in eastern Ukraine and
conflict rages across the Middle East.
