LONDON, March 14 European equity capital markets
have begun 2014 with their strongest annual start since 2007,
Thomson Reuters weekly data showed on Friday, as a rash of
initial public offerings (IPOs) helped business surge 38 percent
on the same period last year.
European IPO activity has tripled year-on-year to $12
billion, helped by the flotations this week of Denmark's ISS
and Britain's Poundland among others.
Investors worldwide have rushed to cash in on Europe's
nascent recovery this year, despite the turmoil in Ukraine which
has delayed several listings by Russian companies.
Asia Pacific listings are up 74 percent so far this year.
Goldman Sachs leads the rankings with a 12.9 percent
share of global equity and equity-related deals, processing 66
deals so far this year.
Separate data from Thomson Reuters on Thursday showed that
London is a particular hotspot for equity capital markets. The
city's stock exchange has seen listings of $5.9 billion this
year, the highest since the first quarter of 2007.