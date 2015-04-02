April 2 Global investment banking fees fell 8
percent to $20 billion in the first quarter, the poorest start
to the year since 2012, hurt by weak deal activity in Europe,
Asia Pacific and Japan.
Fees for deals done fell 28 percent in Japan, 14 percent in
Europe and 18 percent in Asia Pacific, according to data
compiled by Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting.
The North American investment banking market remained
stable, with fees little changed at $11.5 billion.
JPMorgan Chase & Co topped the global investment
banking league table in the quarter with $1.49 billion in fees.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc was second with $1.48 billion.
Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc were the
biggest gainers among the top 10 banks in fees earned, while
Credit Suisse Group AG's fees dropped 23 percent.
Investment banking activity in the financial, healthcare,
and energy and power sectors generated 54 percent of the global
fee pool during the quarter.
Fees from deal making in the healthcare sector jumped 24
percent, with Goldman commanding 14 percent of all fees booked
in the sector.
Equity capital markets underwriting fees fell 2 percent to
$5.3 billion, dragged down by a 36 percent drop in fees from
initial public offerings.
Fees from debt capital markets underwriting rose 4 percent
to $6.3 billion, while mergers and acquisition advisory fees
fell slightly to $5.5 billion.
Investment banking fees generated by financial sponsors and
their portfolio companies dropped 30 percent to $2.5 billion.
Blackstone Group LP's investment banking fees rose 79
percent to $168 million.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)