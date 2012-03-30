* Euro debt market bounces back nearly 200% on Q4
* But fees across all products down nearly 1/4 vs Q1 2011
* JP Morgan continues to dominate fees, UniCredit top global
fee payer
By Owen Sanderson
LONDON, March 30 (IFR) - Global debt capital market fees in
the first quarter shot up 81% from the fourth quarter last year,
even as the total fee wallet in investment banking dropped some
6%, according Thomson Reuters and Freeman Consulting data.
The strong performance in DCM comes on the back of the
recovery in euro-denominated debt markets, where issuance
volumes leapt 191% from the fourth quarter.
But the strong first quarter in debt failed to pull up
overall investment banking fees, which fall short of 2011
numbers. Quarterly fees across all products fell 24%
year-on-year, even while global debt fees were up 5% over the
same period.
In equity capital markets, a handful of large deals
dominated the fee wallet. The USD293m-equivalent of fees paid by
UniCredit for its EUR7.5bn rights issue made it the single most
lucrative piece of business across all investment banking
products. Fees paid by UniCredit in the first quarter was larger
than the next three European payers combined.
M&A is a similar story - banks should collect $160.6m in
fees from advising on Glencore's $48.2bn acquisition of Xstrata,
enough to make an appreciable impact on total European M&A fees
for the year.
RANKINGS
The global fee rankings were largely dominated by the usual
suspects - JP Morgan topped DCM and ECM and the overall
investment banking fee table, followed by BAML, Citi, Deutsche
and Barclays Capital in bonds, and Goldman Sachs, Morgan
Stanley, BAML and Deutsche in equities.
A resurgent Citi has made most progress, going from sixth to
third in DCM, eighth to sixth in ECM, and eighth to fourth
overall. Citi's push in volume looks even more impressive,
jumping from seventh in global ECM to number one, with $13.9bn
in 72 deals year-to-date.
In European ECM, the importance of the UniCredit rights
issue was underscored by the progress of HSBC, Société Générale
and BNP Paribas up the fees table. HSBC moved from 36th place
last year to fifth this year, while Société Générale went from
19th to seventh and BNP Paribas from 29th to ninth with an
estimated $24.6m in ECM fees. The ten bookrunners on the
UniCredit rights issue are said to have split 75% of the 3%
fees, giving at least $20m equivalent per bank.
(Reporting by Owen Sanderson; editing by Alex Chambers, Sudip
Roy)