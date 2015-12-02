LONDON Dec 2 JPMorgan has topped
investment bank league tables by revenue, with a surge in
dealmaking helping it to pull in $18.2 billion in the year so
far, a survey found on Wednesday.
JPMorgan's earnings gained 6.4 percent on the same period
year before, when it earned $17.1 billion, according to
Coalition's third-quarter Global League Table.
That meant the lender once again pipped Goldman Sachs
to the top spot, the industry analytics firm found.
Deutsche Bank was the only European bank in the
top five, at joint number three with Citi. Morgan Stanley
and Bank of America Merrill Lynch both landed the
fifth position.
Within investment banking, JPMorgan also led the rankings
for fixed income currencies and commodities (FICC) and the
investment banking division (IBD), earning $8.8 billion and $4.9
billion respectively. IBD includes M&A, as well as debt and
equity capital markets.
Morgan Stanley took pole position for equities at $5.3
billion, followed by Goldman Sachs.
Banking revenues have been helped by a surge in corporate
dealmaking, the survey said.
Worldwide levels of M&A reached an all-time high of $4.2
trillion last week, following the $160 billion tie-up between
Pfizer and Botox maker Allergan. That broke the
previous record of $4.1 trillion set before the crisis,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Reporting By Freya Berry, editing by David Evans)