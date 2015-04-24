BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt Q1 profit falls
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 73.7 million versus EGP 119.8 million year ago
LONDON, April 24 Worldwide dealmaking in the healthcare sector has doubled this year compared with the same time in 2014, buoyed by Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries' unsolicited $40 billion bid for smaller rival Mylan this week, Thomson Reuters data shows.
So far this year, deals worth $193.9 billion have been announced in healthcare, the data shows.
Worldwide M&A is up 23 percent year-to-date versus the same period last year, with deals worth $1,186 trillion having been struck so far.
* Fitch - Aussie bank results show profit pressures, rising capital