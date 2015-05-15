LONDON May 15 Dealmaking in the United States
in 2015 has climbed 48 percent year-on-year to $565.6 billion,
the highest level since 2007, following a string of
multi-billion dollar acquisitions this week.
Danaher Corp announced it would buy air and water-filter
maker Pall Corp in a $13.8 billion deal, pipeline operator
Williams Cos said it would buy affiliate Williams Partners LP
also for about $13.8 billion in stock and Verizon Communications
Inc said it would buy AOL Inc in a $4.4 billion deal.
JPMorgan tops the list of U.S. M&A advisers with
$153.8 billion from 52 deals, up from fourth place a year ago.
Morgan Stanley and Lazard round out the top three
advisers in the U.S.
Worldwide M&A activity is up 30 percent so far this year
compared to the same period in 2014, with $1.4 trillion worth of
deals having been struck.
(For more weekly data click here: here%20Scorecard%20Weekly%20Highlights_051415.pdf
For data on year-to-date investment banking activity click
here: here%20Scorecard%20Template%20051415.pdf)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by Keith Weir)