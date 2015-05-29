LONDON May 29 Dealmaking in the United States
has made its strongest start to a year since Reuters records
began in 1980, climbing 52 percent year on year to $746.9
billion in the Jan. 1 to May 28 period.
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity was boosted this week
when Charter Communications said it would acquire
larger rival Time Warner Cable for $56 billion and Avago
Technologies agreed to buy rival chipmaker Broadcom
Corp for $37 billion.
The Time Warner deal also propelled cable M&A up 42 percent
year on year to $97.2 billion.
Morgan Stanley, which advised Time Warner Cable on
its second approach from Charter Communications, along with Citi
, Allen & Co and Centerview, tops the list of U.S. M&A
advisers.
Global M&A activity is up 35 percent from the same period in
2014, with $1.7 trillion of deals having been struck.
(For more weekly data click here: here%20Scorecard%20Weekly%20Highlights_052815.pdf
For data on year-to-date investment banking activity click here:
here%20Scorecard%20Template%20052815.pdf)
(Reporting By Anjuli Davies; Editing by David Goodman)