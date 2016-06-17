LONDON, June 17 Brexit uncertainty has taken its toll on British dealmaking, with merger and acquisition (M&A) activity this year at its lowest as a proportion of global activity since records began in 1980, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

British companies are preparing for the possibility of a so-called Brexit after the country votes in its June 23 referendum on European Union membership, with the prospect of a "Leave" vote coming into sharp focus.

The value of M&A involving British companies has reached $57.6 billion so far this year, down 69 percent on the same period last year, representing the slowest year-to-date period since 2013, the data shows.

That gives Britain a record low 4 percent of the global M&A total so far this year.

At its peak in 2000, British M&A accounted for 18 percent of the worlwide total over a comparable time period.

Inbound cross-border M&A in the UK has reached $43.8 billion so far this year, down 74 percent from a year ago.

Investment banking fees paid by UK companies in the period total $1.9 billion, a 22 percent year-on-year decline and the slowest year-to-date fees figure since 2012. Capital markets fees, meanwhile, have droped by 37 percent from a year ago to the lowest level since 2003.

Worldwide M&A activity has fallen 20 percent to $1.44 trillion so far this year after hitting a record high in 2015. Oil prices, worries about slowing growth in China and Britain's looming Brexit referendum have all weighed on sentiment.

European M&A of $295 billion this year is down 24 percent, while U.S. dealmaking is down 19 percent at $623 billion.

(Editing by David Goodman)