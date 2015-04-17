LONDON, April 17 Worldwide dealmaking in the
technology, media and telecoms (TMT) sectors is at its highest
level year-to-date since 2006, buoyed by Nokia's 15.6
billon euro ($16.9 billion) bid for Alcatel-Lucent
this week, Thomson Reuters data shows.
So far this year, deals worth $245.8 billion have been
struck globally in TMT, accounting for a combined 23 percent of
worldwide M&A activity, the data shows.
Goldman Sachs ranks first for advisory work on TMT
deals, having worked on 23 worth $89.1 billion so far this year,
followed by HSBC with $61.7 billion worth of deals and JPMorgan,
sole advisor to Nokia in third place with $47.8 billion.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; Editing by Mark Potter)