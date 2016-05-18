LONDON May 18 A former London-based JPMorgan
foreign exchange sales person is suing the Wall Street
bank for unfair dismissal, according to a court filing released
on Wednesday.
Patrice Ktorza is scheduled to appear at the Stratford
Employment Tribunal on June 1.
In a separate case, Nihel Bensenane, who still works in
foreign exchange sales at Citi based in London, is suing
the bank for sexual discrimination and unequal pay, a court
filing said. Her case will begin on May 31, also at the
Stratford Employment Tribunal.
JPMorgan and Citi declined to comment.
Ktorza, who left JPMorgan in August 2015, and Bensenane did
not immediately respond to requests for comment via LinkedIn.
A growing number of former bank staff are going to London
employment tribunals and alleging they were unfairly fired as
conduct and culture in the banking industry come under scrutiny
in the wake of the global financial crisis.
(Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Adrian Croft)