* Global investment banking fees fall 8 pct on 2010 levels
* Europe Q4 IB fees at lowest level since data records began
* JPMorgan top bank by IB fees globally, Deutsche ahead in
EMEA
* Euro zone debt woes pummel flotations, bond deals, M&A
By Sarah White
LONDON, Dec 22 Europe's debt woes dragged
worldwide investment banking income down this year, data showed,
with fees on the continent slumping to the lowest quarterly
level ever recorded and company listings and acquisitions
grinding to a near halt.
The number of bond deals across the world fell in the fourth
quarter to levels not seen since after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters and Freeman
Consulting data.
In Europe, fees raised since October from bonds, flotations
and mergers and acquisitions stand at the lowest level ever
recorded by the data providers.
A stronger start to the year in areas such as mergers and
acquisitions fizzled out, leaving investment banks' overall haul
of fees at $72.6 billion -- down 8 percent on 2010..
Germany's Deutsche Bank claimed the top fee spot in
Europe, relegating JPMorgan to second place -- even if
the U.S. firm is still first by fees globally.
JPMorgan lost ground in European equity capital markets
(ECM), the business that arranges listings and rights issues, in
part after missing out on on commodities firm Glencore's $10
billion flotation, one of the biggest of the year.
Since that listing in May, however, ECM activity in Europe
tailed off dramatically, leaving little but a trail of postponed
or cancelled deals as market turmoil intensified.
"We had a roaring start in 2011 and then it just died," said
Craig Coben, head of EMEA ECM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch
in London. "September, October and November have
probably been some of the worst periods we have ever
experienced in new equity issuance in Europe."
BofA ML ranked third globally and seventh in Europe by ECM
fees so far this year, according to the data, which ran up to
Dec.20.
Few are confident that 2012 will dramatically pick up, at
least first thing in January, which usually ushers in the best
quarter of the year for banks as companies rush to raise funding
- the January "halo effect", as one banker described it.
For that to happen, policymakers in Europe would have to
have allayed investors fears over a Greek debt bailout and the
broader euro zone debt crisis.
Investors have until now stayed on the sidelines, shying
away from equity and debt deals.
This year's faltering deal volumes and tumbling fees have
already prompted investment banks in Europe, the United States
and Asia to slash costs and headcount.
Close to 130,000 major lay-off plans were announced this
year, a Reuters tally shows.
Advisory fees in Asia Pacific held up better than in Europe
in the fourth quarter, bolstered by a rush of flotations,
although across the whole year they still stand around $5
billion below income reaped by advisers in EMEA.
This came in at $18.2 billion. The U.S. investment banking
fee pool remains the biggest, at $31.6 billion.
Switzerland's UBS, which was hit this year by a
rogue trading scandal, kept its grip on the Asian market as the
top adviser by fees.
In the United States, JPMorgan was the top bank by
investment banking fees, pushing rival BofA ML to second place.
