By Sarah White and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Nov 14 The financial crisis is
forcing investment bankers to take on unfamiliar tasks left
behind by redundant colleagues to meet the needs of clients
struggling with choppy markets.
With capital raisings and acquisitions harder to execute but
with fewer large teams of specialists on hand to help, the
battle to survive intense market turmoil is being waged
increasingly by old-style industry all-rounders.
The fear of looking idle at a time of massive layoffs is
also weighing on bankers' minds and prompting them to look for
work outside their divisions or with new clients.
"We need to not be so aggressively defined by our job titles
in the current environment," said one head of equity capital
markets (ECM) for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
"In this market every initial public offering that we were
working on is (also) a merger and acquisition (M&A), or a
private capital opportunity, so I am very much encouraging the
guys that work with me to think like that."
The rapid rise of investment banks during decades of
deregulation often drove bankers into a narrow product focus,
unlike the all-round corporate financiers who held sway until
the late 1980s.
But with fewer staff available after deep rounds of job
cuts, many banks now require teams to multi-task and double
their efforts to bring in future business as appetite for deals
dry up.
Switzerland's UBS -- heavily hurt by the credit
crisis and a series of scandals -- for instance pulled staff
covering banks and insurers in debt capital markets into one
group in September..
In M&A, banks are scrutinising the overlap between bankers
covering countries and specialists in sectors such as
industrials or technology, restricting the number of advisors
needed for each deal.
"Corporate coverage bankers have always been the jack of all
trades, and not quite masters of nothing but not specialists
either," said one debt banker, saying that this was now a model
for more specialist colleagues to adopt.
A deeper bench of more versatile bankers means others can
jump in if more is needed for a particular client.
GROWN-UP CHILDREN
Stricter capital rules and the prospects of years of lower
earnings are forcing banks to cull staff in an industry-wide
strategic rethink, and bankers are using a lull in deal-making
to step outside their comfort zones.
The debt banker, for instance, said he had planned a series
of meetings with equity investors and sovereign wealth funds in
coming weeks, laying the ground for new types of hybrid debt
deals that could eventually be sold to these clients.
The competition to win mandates for future listings, and the
preparation to be done on these deals is also keeping some busy,
although business is still slower than usual.
"It is rather like having lots of grown up children that
don't want to leave home," Ben Iversen, head of EMEA ECM at
Nomura, said at an ECM conference last week run by IFR,
a Thomson Reuters publication.
"You have to still spend time with all of these companies
and make sure that you help them stay ready for any improvement
in market backdrop," he said.
Overlaying this is the worry that revenues are still not
picking up quickly enough, even for those who say they
genuinely have a lot to do on their patch.
"We're busier than ever, but to what extent that business
will become lots of profit-generating business is the problem,"
said the debt banker.
Another banker working in ECM syndicate -- the section that
structures deals and works with investors rather than with
companies -- said he had just about enough work to fill a day,
but wished he did have more on, despite the welcome free time in
the evenings with his family.
Others are spending time reading up on new regulation,
talking to laywers and accountants about these issues and taking
advantage of the slowdown to get new corporate photos taken,
according to one industry source.
