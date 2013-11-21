* Global equities may correct, Japan outlook positive
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 21 Baring Asset Management has
switched to neutral from overweight on European and U.S.
equities but remains bullish in the longer term, and would see a
5-10 percent pullback as a buying opportunity, its chief
investment officer said.
Japan is the UK fund house's favourite stock market for now.
Rallies in global stocks, especially in the United States
and Europe, have started to outstrip earnings growth, a warning
sign that a price correction may be coming, Marino Valensise
told the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit on Thursday.
"We are pro equities because we think that growth is going
in the right direction," Valensise said, adding that governments
were likely to continue to support markets.
"At the moment we tactically put equities from overweight to
neutral as a very, very short-term measure - if you see a
correction of 5, 10 percent, that will be another chance to get
into the markets."
Japan's "Abenomics" model of flooding domestic markets with
liquidity would continue to support Japanese stocks and outweigh
the negative market impact of any reduction next year in the
U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion-a-month bond-buying
programme, Valensise said.
Barings, which has $60 billion under management, remains
overweight on Japanese equities, with monetary easing likely to
support Japanese exporters, Valensise added.
"It is obviously a fascinating experiment there. I am
probably for the first time in my life more positive than
negative, I think that it could work. The Japanese equity
market, although it has done very well, is still our favourite
market right now."
But Valensise said German and South Korean exporters may
lose out to Japanese export growth.
In China, the rapid pace of economic liberalisation,
particularly on the yuan currency - also known as the renminbi -
and more reforms promised at this month's Communist Party policy
meeting, meant Chinese stocks looked attractive.
The onshore Chinese "A" share market was "unloved and
undervalued", Valensise said, calling it one of his top picks
for next year.
"Everyone hates the China market, everyone is underweight,
and no one wants to talk about it," he said.
"I would say that the beneficiaries of the
internationalisation of the renminbi should be corporate China
and exports."
Market liberalisation would likely enable the onshore
Chinese stock market to enter the benchmark MSCI emerging stocks
index within the next few years, magnifying China's
weighting in the index and adding to its appeal, Valensise said.
Valensise also said U.S. Treasuries could be a buy if
long-term yields rise a little further.
He told the Reuters Global Markets Forum: "If U.S. Treasury
10-years reach 3.25 percent, I would start buying as I think (at
this level) the curve is very steep and anticipates rate rises
which will never materialise."
(Additional reporting by Shadi Bushra, Axel Threlfall and
Amanda Cooper; Editing by Susan Fenton)