By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, March 19
LONDON, March 19 Global investors are growingly
confident about the economic and corporate outlook in the United
States and Japan, while their growth expectations for China are
deteriorating, a closely-watched fund managers' survey showed on
Tuesday.
The monthly poll from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed a
net 57 percent of investors are now overweight equities, the
highest in more than two years. The index reading shows the
difference between overweight and underweight positions.
Allocation to U.S. stocks, at a net 14 percent overweight,
is the highest since July. Fund managers are most overweight
Japanese stocks since 2007.
The survey, which polled 254 participants with combined
assets of $691 billion, showed investors are a net 53 percent
underweight in bonds, up from 47 percent in February.
"There's a big surge of optimism... The outlook for
corporate profits and ample liquidity are keeping investors
bullish about the region. Asset allocation is skewed towards the
U.S. and Japan," John Bilton, European Investment Strategist at
BofA Merrill, told a briefing.
"There's a slump in the outlook for Chinese growth. The
European crisis has re-emerged as the biggest tail risk for the
first time since August 2012."
Cash allocation slipped to a net underweight for the first
time in two years. Average fund manager cash levels held steady
at 3.8 percent for the third consecutive month.
Driving investor optimism are the liquidity conditions. A
net 60 percent of respondents rated liquidity conditions as
positive, which are the most favourable since at least 2007.
China growth expectations ebbed. Only a net 14 percent of
fund managers expect a stronger Chinese economy this month, down
from a net 60 percent in February, registering their lowest
level since October and the biggest monthly decline on record.
Many investors think the bulk of global growth may be behind
them, with a net 65 percent of respondents viewing the world
economy to be in mid- to late cycle.
(Reporting by Natsuko Waki; editing by Ron Askew)