LONDON May 14 Fears about China's economic
outlook prompted global investors to become less bullish towards
equities and other riskier assets in May, a survey of fund
managers shows.
The closely-watched monthly survey from Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, published on Tuesday, showed investors are now a
net 41 percent overweight equities, compared with 47 percent
last month and a cycle peak of 57 percent seen in March.
The index reading shows the difference between overweight
and underweight positions.
The poll of 177 fund managers dealing with combined assets
of $517 billion also showed the average cash balance remained
unchanged at a relatively high level of 4.3 percent.
The respondents cut underweight positions in bonds to 38
percent from 50 percent.
"We're seeing a consolidation of global growth and inflation
expectations... We've seen a fairly sharp drop in the outlook
for China and we've seen a pretty big drop in holdings in
commodities," said John Bilton, European investment strategist
at BofA Merrill.
Chinese growth expectations declined sharply. The number of
respondents seeing a stronger Chinese economy fell to -8 percent
on a net basis, turning negative for the first time in 14
months. The danger of a hard landing for China is the biggest
tail risk for investors after the euro zone.
China worries drove investor allocations in commodities to a
net 29 percent underweight, a level not seen since December
2008.
By contrast, allocations to Japanese stocks rose for the
seventh consecutive month to a net 31 percent overweight, their
highest in seven years. This compares with a net 38 percent
underweight in October 2012.
Hedge funds' net exposure to equities rose to 45 percent,
their highest in seven years.
(Additional reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by John
Stonestreet)