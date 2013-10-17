LONDON Oct 17 Investors increased their allocation to euro zone equities to the highest in more than six years this month as they saw a stronger outlook for the region's economy, a monthly poll of fund managers showed on Thursday.

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch poll, taken between Oct. 4-10 before U.S. lawmakers struck an 11th-hour deal to raise the debt ceiling, also showed investors reduced their overall U.S. equity weighting to neutral, levels not seen since January.

A net 46 percent of asset allocators were overweight in European equities, up from a net 36 percent in September.

This reading shows the difference between overweights and underweights.

"The region that was the number one tail risk just five months ago is registering now as potentially overbought," said John Bilton, European investment strategist at BofA Merrill Lynch.

"This is interestingly the first time that we've seen any region deliver an overbought signal since Dec. 2010 when we had emerging markets flash up."

The survey, which polled 183 fund managers with $500 billion assets under management, showed investors cut back sharply on their overall exposure to equities.

Their net overweight position hit a four-month low of 49 percent from 60 percent in September.

Bonds regained some favour among fund managers. Their fixed income allocation moved to a net 58 percent underweight from a five-year low of net 68 percent last month.

The number of investors expecting the global economy to strengthen fell to a net 54 percent in October from a net 69 percent a month ago.

Apart from the U.S. fiscal tightening, investors listed a potential hard landing of the Chinese economy as the greatest tail risk.

The view on emerging markets remained lukewarm. Investors cut back on their underweight positions to emerging markets in October to a net 10 percent, from 18 percent in September.

Cash levels dipped to 4.4 percent.

Fund managers increased their allocations to Japanese equities to a five-month high of net 30 percent overweight. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)