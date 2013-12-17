LONDON Dec 17 The number of investors who think
the dollar is cheap has hit its highest level since August 2008,
encouraging asset managers to avoid emerging market assets,
commodities and the yen, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The monthly fund managers poll by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch showed investors kept their high cash levels in December,
partly thanks to their expectation the dollar will appreciate.
They remained overweight stocks and underweight bonds.
Supporting their bullish dollar view, slightly more
investors thought the U.S. Federal Reserve would start reducing
its bond-buying programme this week or in January, rather than
in March. A total of 43 percent of those polled expect tapering
before March, while 42 percent expect it in March.
The report - which polled 188 participants who manage
combined assets of $530 billion - found nearly 75 percent said
the dollar was undervalued, on a net basis - the highest level
since August 2008. This net reading shows the difference between
overvalued and undervalued.
"The Fed is beginning to step back from its liquidity
addition and the U.S. economy is expected to accelerate. The
U.S. is further ahead in its recovery than others," said John
Bilton, European investment strategist at BofA Merrill.
Equity holdings rose to a net 54 percent overweight from 52
percent in November. The number of investors saying equities are
expensive remained at the highest level since January 2002.
This is partly why investors are not fully invested. Their
cash levels remain high at 4.5 percent, compared with 4.6
percent in November.
"Investors have a long equity, short bonds and short
emerging markets tilt. High cash levels mean there's no clear
sell signal for equities," Bilton said.
While hoarding cash themselves, a record number of
respondents thought companies were under-investing and more than
half of them on a net basis thought they should increase capital
expenditure, the highest since December 2005.
A net 10 percent of investors are underweight emerging
equities, with South Africa, Brazil and Colombia being the most
unpopular countries to invest in. They said tighter liquidity in
the United States, Japan and the euro zone was the biggest
medium-term challenge facing emerging markets.
The respondents thought short yen and long S&P 500 index
positions were the most crowded trades. A net 64 percent
of investors were underweight bonds, while a net 31 percent of
them were underweight commodities, the third-highest reading on
record.
Fund managers said the possibility of a sharp Chinese
slowdown and a collapse in commodity markets was the biggest
tail risk, followed by a euro zone sovereign and banking crisis.
A net 53 percent of investors were overweight Japan, the
highest reading since May 2006, driven by their weak yen view.
