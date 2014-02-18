UPDATE 1-S.Korea to "wait and see" after Trump threat to scrap free trade deal
By Natsuko Waki
LONDON Feb 18 Investors grew even more pessimistic about the developing world in February, with a majority saying the biggest threat to the stability of global financial markets was turmoil in emerging markets, a survey showed on Tuesday.
A monthly fund managers survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed investors' cash balance jumped to 4.8 percent, the highest since July 2012, as investors remained concerned about over-stretched equity valuations.
A net 29 percent of investors are underweight emerging equities, a record low for the survey, which dates back to 2001. The net reading shows the difference between overweight and underweight positions. Some 175 people, who manage combined assets of $456 billion, were polled.
The main concern is coming from China's growth outlook. The number of investors expecting a weaker Chinese economy over the next year rose to a net 40 percent from 28 percent in January.
Growth expectations also eased at a global level. A net 56 percent forecast a stronger economy, down from 75 percent.
The possibility of China's hard landing or a collapse in commodity prices remained investors' biggest tail risk.
"Investors are moderating their global growth outlook a little bit. Investors are pretty much washing their hands of emerging market risks these days," said John Bilton, the European investment strategist at BofA-ML.
"You still have this underlying fear over China, specifically credit market conditions. We need to see more decisive action from the People's Bank of China. I would be looking for loan and money-supply data and commodity demand as a chance for EM to have a bit of catch up."
Some 77 percent of investors said emerging markets posed potential risks to financial market stability, followed by monetary risks -- that included higher interest rates and volatile currencies.
A net 3 percent of investors think equities are expensive, partly explaining a jump in cash balance.
Within emerging markets, nearly all the respondents said they were underweight South Africa. They cut their positioning in Russia to neutral.
"There is a concern about the rand," Bilton said. "What it is punished for is the weakness persisting in the commodity market. "That said, remember South Africa actually has a number of high-quality companies When we see a period of de-risking in global markets, South Africa oddly enough is one of the emerging market countries that can do a little better because of its low beta." (Editor Larry King)
