LONDON Apr 15 Investors cut extreme bets
against emerging markets in April as improving Chinese growth
expectations and cheap valuations attracted asset managers to
the riskier asset class, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The monthly fund managers survey by Bank of America Merrill
Lynch also showed investors reduced overweight positions in
Europe while optimism for U.S. growth encouraged two out of
three to expect higher short-term rates, a level not seen since
July 2011.
A net 2 percent of fund managers are underweight emerging
markets this month, compared with a net 21 percent underweight
in March. The net reading shows the difference between
overweight and underweight positions.
The survey, which polled 188 participants with combined
assets under management of $546 billion, showed investors
thought emerging markets to be the most undervalued in 13 years.
China growth expectations improved for the first time in
nine months, with a net 34 percent of the respondents expecting
weaker growth, compared with a net 47 percent in March.
"Macro data is, maybe, finding a short-term bottom so people
are questioning if their EM underweight view is correct," said
Obe Ejikeme, European equity and quant strategist at BofA.
"There is the hunt for yield amongst investors today. The
chase for yield is forcing investors to any high yield."
Indeed, U.S. high-yield and euro zone peripheral debt are
among the trades which the respondents thought were most
crowded, followed by short yen deals.
Within emerging markets, investors became overweight Russia
from neutral in March, while India and Indonesia also saw an
increase in overweight positions, thanks to their economic
reforms.
India swung to a net 44 percent overweight from a net 13
percent underweight in March.
Overall, asset allocation to equities rose to a net 45
percent overweight, while bond holdings moved to a net 55
percent underweight from an eight-month high reading of a net 53
percent underweight last month.
Those saying the dollar is cheap rose to a 12-year high of
nearly 60 percent.
Cash levels dropped to 4.6 percent but remained near a
two-year high.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)