LONDON May 13 Global investors cut back on
overstretched bets in May, reducing U.S. equities while adding
back emerging market assets and raising cash, a closely watched
survey showed on Tuesday.
They also viewed peripheral euro debt as the most crowded
trade.
The monthly survey by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which
polled 170 fund managers with combined assets of $455 billion,
showed investors boosted cash levels to the highest since June
2012.
Asset allocation to equities fell to a net 37 percent
overweight in May from a net 45 percent last month. The net
reading shows the difference between overweight and underweight
positions.
Investors cut U.S. stocks, spooked by weak growth data and a
sharp fall in technology shares, while those who are overweight
Japan - which led the early part of the global equity rally -
fell to a net 7 percent, the lowest since February 2013.
European equity holdings rose to a net 36 percent
overweight. At the same time however, some 35 percent of
investors think long euro zone peripheral debt is the most
crowded trade, up from 19 percent in April.
"Investors are all aboard the periphery train. But we think
growth in Europe is going to slow down. Leading indicators have
been slowing down and we saw that today as well," said Obe
Ejikeme, European equity and quant strategist at BofA.
"If you are in the riskiest part of the euro zone it's going
to be a problem."
Yield-hungry investors have been pouring cash into Europe's
peripheral debt, sending yields of Italy, Spain and Ireland -
countries prominent in the euro zone debt crisis - to record
lows.
But growth momentum is fading. A ZEW monthly survey of
German economic sentiment showed on Tuesday that analyst and
investor sentiment in Europe's biggest economy declined for a
fifth consecutive month in May to its lowest level in nearly
1-1/2 years.
Overall bond allocation held steady at a net 55 percent
underweight, but cash levels jumped to 5 percent from 4.6
percent in a sign of broader de-risking.
Investors reduced their underweight positions in global
emerging markets to a net 11 percent from 13 percent.
"Emerging markets may be finding a floor just as momentum in
developed markets is slowing," Ejikeme said.
Recent tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine
have made geopolitical crisis the biggest tail risk for
investors, followed by possible debt defaults in China,
according to the survey.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)