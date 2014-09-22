NEW YORK, Sept 22 Two widely followed big
investors on Monday said that bonds are at worrisome levels,
sounding the alarm about a potential bubble.
"Bonds are at ridiculous levels," said Julian Robertson,
whose Tiger Management was one of the world's largest hedge
funds in the late 1990s.
As a result, he said, there are few other places for many
people to put money but stocks. That situation is "serious," he
said, speaking at a Bloomberg markets event.
"Bonds are way, way overpriced," agreed William Conway, the
co-chief executive of private equity firm Carlyle Group, who
shared the stage with Robertson.
Neither Conway nor Robertson specified whether they were
concerned about Treasuries specifically or more broadly about
sovereign and corporate bonds.
Conway added that he didn't see the catalyst that will
eventually burst a bubble, which could make a drop in asset
prices all the more surprising when it happens.
The yield on the U.S. 10-year Treasury note has
struggled to trade consistently above 2.6 percent this year from
around 3 percent near the end of last year, even as the S&P 500
index has hit a series of record highs.
Nevertheless, the drop in Treasuries yields blindsided many
investors and analysts this year, with lackluster U.S. economic
data and geopolitical risks bolstering views the U.S. Federal
Reserve could keep interest rates low for longer in the world's
biggest economy.
Other investors and analysts have also noted concerns with
the bond market recently.
"Bonds are just a speculative trade as far as I'm
concerned," said David Rosenberg, chief economist and strategist
of Canadian asset manager Gluskin Sheff, said to Reuters earlier
this month.
"I see the bond market more overvalued than the stock
market," he added.
Robertson returned investor money in 2000 and focused on
investing his own earnings in funds managed by his protégées,
known on Wall Street as "Tiger Cubs."
