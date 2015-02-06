LONDON Feb 6 The plunge in many countries' bond yields below zero has turned the investment world on its head, not least for those trading trillions of dollars' worth of these assets only to find themselves paying governments for the privilege of lending to them.

But while the case for staying away from these bonds looks obvious, there are also good reasons to own these often quite liquid and "safe" assets.

Last week, some $3.6 trillion of government bonds traded with a negative yield, according to investment bank JP Morgan, equivalent to 16 percent of its widely followed Global Government Bond Index.

Adding in shorter-term government bills, Bank of America Merrill Lynch put the figure at roughly $7.3 trillion.

One reason you might buy in to the topsy-turvy world of negative-yielding assets is deflation, an extended period of steadily falling prices.

As long as consumer price inflation is lower than the yield on the bond, even if both are negative, investors still earn a positive real return.

At the moment, consumer price inflation in many parts of the world is either extremely weak or turning into outright deflation, largely thanks to the plunge in oil prices.

Euro zone annual CPI, for example, is -0.6 percent and could remain negative all year. It's a similar story elsewhere in Europe.

"There are a number of reasons you would still buy negative-yielding bonds. You could still make a bit of money on them in a deflationary environment," said Patrik Karlsson, who oversees the International Capital Markets Association's asset management and investors council.

The slide towards deflation prompted the European Central Bank to unveil a bond-buying "quantitative easing" stimulus programme last month worth more than 1 trillion euros, which it will begin implementing in March.

This provides another incentive to buy bonds, regardless of their yields. Knowing that the ECB is set to pump out over 1 trillion euros and use it to hoover up bonds - and perhaps more if the programme is extended beyond September 2016 - some investors will bet on the bonds' prices rising and so buy ahead of the central bank.

In this case, the rise in the bonds' value should more than compensate for their negative yield.

CAPITAL AND SAFETY

Buying the bonds of a certain country can also be a way of speculating on that country's currency appreciating.

Last month, the Swiss National Bank cut interest rates deeper into negative territory, but it is still struggling to contain the surge in the value of the franc after it removed its cap on the exchange rate against the euro.

The result is a much stronger currency despite deep negative bond returns. Yields on all Swiss bonds out to 10 year maturities are negative, and even out as far as 15 years earlier this week.

"For funds where we track benchmarks that are made up of those (European) markets, that we are forced to hold negative-yielding securities," said Brett Pybus, fixed income product strategist at BlackRock in London.

"Clearly, there are investors out there that are prepared to pay that price for safety," he said.

With oil lurching up or down 5 percent on any given day and markets in countries with financial problems like Greece, Ukraine and Russia often moving in even greater magnitudes, the attraction of safe-haven Swiss bonds is clear.

For banks, low government bond yields may be a price worth paying to escape the even more punitive negative deposit rates on offer at their central banks.

For example, the -0.03 percent yield on five-year German bonds is relatively attractive compared to the -0.2 percent the ECB charges for overnight deposits from banks. Similarly, the Swiss five-year bond yield of -0.5 percent is "better" than paying 0.75 percent to deposit cash at the central bank there.

GETTING TWITCHY

Nevertheless, even the most conservative investors whose natural environment is ultra-safe, highly liquid, low-yielding bonds are starting to get twitchy.

There was a $1.4 billion inflow into shorter-dated euro zone government bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the three weeks leading up to the ECB's QE announcement on Jan. 22, BlackRock data shows.

But from Jan. 22 to Feb. 3 there was a $260 million outflow.

It's a trend that could become more entrenched the further interest rates and yields go below zero, increasing the pressure on investors in that space.

"We are not forced to buy negative yielding bonds, and we have avoided it so far," said Karin Hallstan, a spokeswoman for Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.

"We have a conservative investment policy ... (but) in such case the Swedish central bank moves to negative interest rates it will be more difficult to avoid some negative-yielding investments, as we are not prepared to change our policy and take more credit risks in favour for higher yields."

Ericsson may have to bite the bullet as soon as next week, when Sweden's Riksbank could become the next central bank to introduce negative interest rates. (Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg in Stockholm; Editing by Hugh Lawson)