LONDON Feb 6 The plunge in many countries' bond
yields below zero has turned the investment world on its head,
not least for those trading trillions of dollars' worth of these
assets only to find themselves paying governments for the
privilege of lending to them.
But while the case for staying away from these bonds looks
obvious, there are also good reasons to own these often quite
liquid and "safe" assets.
Last week, some $3.6 trillion of government bonds traded
with a negative yield, according to investment bank JP Morgan,
equivalent to 16 percent of its widely followed Global
Government Bond Index.
Adding in shorter-term government bills, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch put the figure at roughly $7.3 trillion.
One reason you might buy in to the topsy-turvy world of
negative-yielding assets is deflation, an extended period of
steadily falling prices.
As long as consumer price inflation is lower than the yield
on the bond, even if both are negative, investors still earn a
positive real return.
At the moment, consumer price inflation in many parts of the
world is either extremely weak or turning into outright
deflation, largely thanks to the plunge in oil prices.
Euro zone annual CPI, for example, is -0.6 percent and could
remain negative all year. It's a similar story elsewhere in
Europe.
"There are a number of reasons you would still buy
negative-yielding bonds. You could still make a bit of money on
them in a deflationary environment," said Patrik Karlsson, who
oversees the International Capital Markets Association's asset
management and investors council.
The slide towards deflation prompted the European Central
Bank to unveil a bond-buying "quantitative easing" stimulus
programme last month worth more than 1 trillion euros, which it
will begin implementing in March.
This provides another incentive to buy bonds, regardless of
their yields. Knowing that the ECB is set to pump out over 1
trillion euros and use it to hoover up bonds - and perhaps more
if the programme is extended beyond September 2016 - some
investors will bet on the bonds' prices rising and so buy ahead
of the central bank.
In this case, the rise in the bonds' value should more than
compensate for their negative yield.
CAPITAL AND SAFETY
Buying the bonds of a certain country can also be a way of
speculating on that country's currency appreciating.
Last month, the Swiss National Bank cut interest rates
deeper into negative territory, but it is still struggling to
contain the surge in the value of the franc after it removed its
cap on the exchange rate against the euro.
The result is a much stronger currency despite deep negative
bond returns. Yields on all Swiss bonds out to 10 year
maturities are negative, and even out as far as 15 years earlier
this week.
"For funds where we track benchmarks that are made up of
those (European) markets, that we are forced to hold
negative-yielding securities," said Brett Pybus, fixed income
product strategist at BlackRock in London.
"Clearly, there are investors out there that are prepared to
pay that price for safety," he said.
With oil lurching up or down 5 percent on any given day and
markets in countries with financial problems like Greece,
Ukraine and Russia often moving in even greater magnitudes, the
attraction of safe-haven Swiss bonds is clear.
For banks, low government bond yields may be a price worth
paying to escape the even more punitive negative deposit rates
on offer at their central banks.
For example, the -0.03 percent yield on five-year German
bonds is relatively attractive compared to the -0.2 percent the
ECB charges for overnight deposits from banks. Similarly, the
Swiss five-year bond yield of -0.5 percent is "better" than
paying 0.75 percent to deposit cash at the central bank there.
GETTING TWITCHY
Nevertheless, even the most conservative investors whose
natural environment is ultra-safe, highly liquid, low-yielding
bonds are starting to get twitchy.
There was a $1.4 billion inflow into shorter-dated euro zone
government bond exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the three weeks
leading up to the ECB's QE announcement on Jan. 22, BlackRock
data shows.
But from Jan. 22 to Feb. 3 there was a $260 million outflow.
It's a trend that could become more entrenched the further
interest rates and yields go below zero, increasing the pressure
on investors in that space.
"We are not forced to buy negative yielding bonds, and we
have avoided it so far," said Karin Hallstan, a spokeswoman for
Swedish telecoms equipment maker Ericsson.
"We have a conservative investment policy ... (but) in such
case the Swedish central bank moves to negative interest rates
it will be more difficult to avoid some negative-yielding
investments, as we are not prepared to change our policy and
take more credit risks in favour for higher yields."
Ericsson may have to bite the bullet as soon as next week,
when Sweden's Riksbank could become the next central bank to
introduce negative interest rates.
