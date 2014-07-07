(Repeats item that first ran on Friday)
By John Geddie and Patrick Graham
LONDON, July 4 If, faced with a turbulent decade
for family finances, you could fix the interest rate on your
massive mortgage debt at 3.5-4 percent for the next 10 years,
you might well be tempted to grab it with both hands.
In some senses this is the choice facing debt managers for
the euro zone's vulnerable southern members after six months in
which long-term interest rates have fallen to implausibly low
levels, the likes of which they may not see again.
Why not issue hundreds of billions of euros of long-term
debt at current rates and pass the whole problem on to the next
generation?
It may be just a tempting mirage, and likely only to remain
that given the structure of the bond market, politics and the
inherently conservative nature of national debt managers. But it
underlines the nature of this golden moment for debt managers in
places like Italy and Spain, and begs the question of whether
they should take more advantage of it now to avoid another
Greek-style default in years to come.
"If I were an issuer - public sector or private sector - and
someone said you can wait to pay a chunk of your debt for a
generation at record low interest rates, I would be willing to
pay slightly above current market prices now," said Håkan
Wohlin, global head of debt origination at Deutsche Bank.
Wohlin and other senior figures at the world's biggest banks
are the experts advising debt managers in Rome, Madrid and other
capitals on where to go from here. The consensus is firmly in
favour of arresting, and if possible, reversing a slide in the
average duration of the loans countries have taken from global
markets over the last five years.
That is happening slowly. Spain and Italy both issued their
first 30-year bonds since 2009 last year, and this week Ireland
offered investors the chance to switch out of shorter-dated
bonds for longer-dated ones - an exercise which is becoming
routine for the bloc's most indebted states.
But having just emerged from a crisis where cautious
investors were only prepared to trust them over short horizons,
many of the euro zone's most fragile states are still faced with
a mountain of debt repayments in the coming years.
Almost half of Spain and Italy's combined 2.7 trillion euros
in public debt has to be refinanced over the next five years.
With debt-to-national output ratios still very high and
prospects for growth and a rise in prices that would reduce the
value of the debt still uncertain, there is no guarantee that
refinancing will be easy - or, at least, as cheap as it is now.
"Some public sector borrowers may not be able to repay a
significant part of their debt load in the near term," Wohlin
says. "Economists don't see sufficient growth for them to do it.
Where is the cash going to come from? Perhaps monetization of
dormant state assets, but still..."
TIME TO GO
One big barrier is the suspicion that current market pricing
of the relevant governments' debt would not hold under the
pressure of an avalanche of new bond sales.
"On one hand someone who's rational would want to issue debt
for as long as possible, at the lowest interest rates," said
Alessandro Tentori, global head of rates strategy at U.S. bank
Citi. "But on the other hand you need to have demand."
Norway's huge national oil fund - one of the largest bond
investors in the world - voted with its feet last month, saying
it would steadily scale back the share of its holdings in bonds
in traditional markets in Europe.
It says its expectations of both nominal and real - adjusted
for inflation - returns are much higher than those now on offer.
"We have a 4 percent real return expectation from the
government. If you add in 2 percent inflation, then that's a 6
percent nominal return," chief executive Yngve Slyngstad told
Reuters last week. "You will not get that in the bond market in
the foreseeable future ... We now have a real return in the bond
market that is uncomfortably close to zero."
German 10-year bond yields currently yield around 1.27
percent, but with year-on-year inflation of around 1 percent,
real returns are scant. In Spain, where inflation is zero,
10-year yields of 2.7 percent look a bit more palatable - but
not enough to tempt the Norwegians.
COMES AT A COST
There is also the problem that unlike a mortgage, raising a
surplus of funding for ongoing needs can come at a cost.
If a country borrows more money than it needs to finance the
state budget or pay back redemptions, then it has to re-invest
that cash somewhere else until it is ready to spend it. Given
the inherently conservative nature of debt managers, this is
likely to be in short-term money market instruments that offer
meagre returns - and a net loss.
"It can't just sit there making bigger and bigger losses,"
said Allegra Berman, global head of public sector banking at
HSBC, pointing instead to the very low cost of borrowing over
the short term for all these countries.
Any added cost is also a hard sell politically, and carries
with it risks to already stretched debt-to-GDP ratios and budget
targets being closely watched by Brussels.
"In the periphery, credit curves are still quite steep, and
governments will not be prepared to pay up that much (for
longer-term money)," Berman said.
"They could just be building up a problem that hits in 10
years time."
(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Hugh Lawson)