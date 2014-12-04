LONDON Dec 4 Six asset managers will invest
about 9 billion pounds ($14 billion) over the next five years in
British firms following tax changes, a funds industry body said
on Thursday.
Britain's finance minister George Osborne announced on
Wednesday a new exemption from withholding tax for interest on
private placements, a form of long-term, non-bank debt financing
for smaller firms and infrastructure projects.
The Investment Management Association (IMA) said on Thursday
that Allianz Global Investors, Aviva, Friends Life, Legal and
General, Prudential and Standard Life intend to make investments
of around 9 billion pounds in private placements and other
direct lending to UK companies.
"This measure, announced yesterday in the Autumn Statement,
is a significant boost to the development of the UK private
placement market, unlocking crucial capital for UK businesses,"
IMA Chief Executive Daniel Godfrey said in a statement.
(1 U.S. dollar = 0.6380 British pound)
(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)