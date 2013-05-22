LONDON May 22 A new tool launched on Wednesday
promises British investors a way to cut through what its authors
call the "smoke and mirrors" used by investment firms to charge
hidden fees and get a more realistic valuation of their
investments.
The True and Fair Calculator works out the cost of
investments in pounds and as a percentage, giving an estimate of
returns after all costs and fees.
It is based on data streams from investment research firm
Morningstar and was devised by True and Fair, a campaign to
boost transparency in the industry spearheaded by Alan and Gina
Miller, founders of wealth management boutique SCM Private.
It builds on a similar tool created by the United States'
Securities and Exchange Commission in 2005, which was used by
more than a million consumers in its first three years.
The investment industry has come under mounting scrutiny in
recent months as the public and regulatory backlash since the
2008 financial crisis spreads beyond the banking industry.
Britain's financial watchdog has already called for an end
to hidden fees levied by asset managers.
"We hope this drives new levels of cost transparency which
results in greater competition among product providers, gives
information to aid better decision making by consumers and their
advisers and provides a foundation for more realistic investment
expectations," said Gina Miller.
Profits raised by the Calculator will be donated to
charities for financial education and care for the elderly, True
and Fair said.
(For more detail on the investment calculator please click:
www.trueandfaircalculator.com)
(Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by Patrick Graham)