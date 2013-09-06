By Natsuko Waki
| LONDON, Sept 6
LONDON, Sept 6 Growing M&A activity and
increasing investment suggest that firms are finally putting
their massive cash piles to work, a trend which is likely to
give equity markets another leg-up towards the end of the year.
Deals such as Verizon's $130 billion swoop for the rest of
its U.S. wireless business have pushed this year's global M&A
volume to $1.56 trillion, up 1 percent from the same period last
year, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Combined with an uptick in capital spending by U.S. and
Japanese firms, they reflect improving corporate confidence
which is encouraging companies to spend some of their dormant
cash.
That may help give a fresh impetus to world stocks. After
hitting a five-year high in May and recovering from a June
sell-off, the MSCI world equity index has been
trading sideways.
"With an improved economy companies get more confident. And
their willingness to spend money increases. It's very positive
for equity markets," said Gabriel Bartholdi, strategist at Swiss
private bank J. Safra Sarasin in Zurich.
"When companies start to reinvest it shows their confidence
for growth. It shows demand is coming back, which will boost
earnings."
Since the crisis, corporates have deleveraged and built up a
huge savings pile. Companies worldwide now hold $6.7 trillion of
cash and equivalents on their balance sheets, more than double
the amount a decade ago, according to Thomson Reuters data.
But there are signs companies are starting to spend some of
the savings to grow their businesses via acquisitions and also
capital investment.
The Verizon deal and Microsoft's move to buy
Nokia's phone business for 5.4 billion euros ($7.1
billion) are high profile examples of the M&A surge.
The benefit of capital expenditure - building new factories
or upgrading equipment - often takes years to come through in
revenues. Hiring new staff also doesn't offer immediate rewards.
But by re-investing in their businesses, companies show they are
confident about their outlook and that attitude can also boost
stocks in the short term.
In order to fund product development and invest overseas -
classic examples of capital spending - social network company
LinkedIn is raising $1.2 billion by selling shares.
Equity issuance is usually negative for a stock because it
dilutes the stock. But LinkedIn shares have actually risen since
the announcement, hitting an all-time high on Friday.
JP Morgan estimates nominal capital expenditure of U.S. and
Japanese companies rose slightly to $1.2 trillion and 37.39
trillion yen ($374 billion) respectively at end-March from the
fourth quarter.
Capex in the United States, Japan, Britain and the euro zone
(G4) stood at $2.9 trillion at end-March, slightly lower than
late 2012.
"We had been expecting a capex increase in Q1 which did not
materialise, which was a disappointment. But there may be a
better picture in Q2 or later this year," said Nikolaos
Panigirtzoglou, managing director at JP Morgan.
"We should see an increase from Q2 onwards across the G4.
M&A and buybacks represent a background support for equity
markets."
According to an annual survey by the Association for
Financial Professionals, around a third of companies who reduced
cash balances cited an acquisition of a company, launch of new
operations and increased capex as reasons.
This could prove popular, with a net 64 percent of investors
polled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch last month saying
companies should be investing more in their business to enhance
future growth.
CYCLE MATURING
So far the overwhelming trend for companies shrinking their
balance sheets has been to buy back shares and return cash to
the shareholders.
Buybacks are an easy choice for corporates and they
certainly please investors looking for income in the environment
of low interest rates depressed by money printing by major
central banks.
Companies worldwide bought back $342.6 billion of shares in
the first six months of the year, up 24 percent from the same
period in 2012. And JP Morgan's model points to the full-year
volume of $535 billion.
However, delaying investment will in the long term slow
productivity and limit the capacity for future growth.
Therefore, moving forward in the corporate spending cycle to
M&A and investment is a welcome development for equities.
For corporate bonds, however, re-gearing of balance sheets
may generate some downside risks, especially in the United
States.
"Leverage in the U.S. is likely to keep rising," Chris Iggo,
CIO of fixed income at AXA Investment Management, said in a note
to clients.
"It is ok to borrow money when the government is borrowing
at very low yields. When those yields rise it puts upward
pressure on borrowing costs and raises the net interest cost for
companies. These are credit negative trends."
($1 = 0.7623 euros)
($1 = 100.0350 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Natsuko Waki; Editing by Toby Chopra)